Emily Page, CRPC, a financial adviser with Ironstone Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, in Salina has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor SM (CRPC ) through The College of Financial Planning.

Page successfully completed the rigorous requirements that include course work and a series of examinations that cover pre-and post-retirement needs, asset management, estate planning and the entire retirement planning process using models and techniques from real client situations.

A Salina native, Page graduated summa cum laude from Kansas State University in 2010 and began her career in the not-for-profit sector, managing leader development and scholarship programs for college students. She joined the financial services industry in 2016.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Ironstone Wealth Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Emily Page at 785-825-8836 or visitthe Ameriprise office at 645 E. Crawford STE E-6, Salina, KS 67401.