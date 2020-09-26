We have been apart far too long! As we look ahead to the last three months of 2020, I would like to invite you to the following educational programs. These will be held at the Cottonwood District Extension Office, 601 Main, Hays. These programs will be held in the large meeting room at the back of the Extension office. Social distancing will be practiced and we ask that you wear masks. An RSVP by noon the day before each program would be greatly appreciated, so we can prepare adequate handouts.

I will be presenting "I’m Positive, I’m Ok!" on Wednesday, October 7th at 12:10 pm. Is there a secret to staying positive? Living a healthy lifestyle is very important but maintaining a positive attitude in today’s world is even more important. Spend your lunch hour with us as we share some ideas to keep a positive outlook on life.

On Thursday October 22nd at 5:30 pm - Donna Krug will be in Hays to present "Taking a New Look at Fermented Foods". The process of fermenting foods – to preserve them and make them more digestible and more nutritious is as old as humanity. Fermented foods are a powerful aid to digestion and a protection against disease. There is an increased interest today to learn the basics of fermentation and how adding more fermented food to the diet can impact health. Join Donna Krug, Cottonwood District Family & Consumer Science Agent, as she shares the basic process of fermenting foods in a wide mouth canning jar. Recipes will be shared.

I will be presenting "Healthy Air Fryer Cooking" on November 4th at 5:30 pm. Air fryers provide a healthier alternative to conventional frying because they use very little or no oil during the cooking process. Extremely hot air continuously circulates around the food. A heating element, much like a stove top burner, is situated above the food and then a fan is used to rapidly move the air around the food. Each person has to decide if this small appliance will work for them. Join us to learn more about Air Fryer Cooking!

On December 2nd at 12:10 pm, I am looking forward to sharing the program "Bonding Through Board Games" with you. A great way to promote family relationships is through the use of board games. The holiday season is a wonderful time for family members to gather and build shared memories through a common, enjoyable experience. Maybe you will learn about a new board game you may want to add to your family’s wish list?

Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu