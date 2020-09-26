Since 2016, one residential and one commercial property has been chosen to receive a WaterSmart Landscape Award. The goal of this award program is to increase awareness of the importance of water conservation in the landscape and to recognize those in the community that have made great strides towards that effort.

A WaterSmart Landscape involves more than just watering plants correctly - it is actually the combination of several gardening principles that together create a landscape that not only conserves water but is creative and beautiful as well. The principles of a WaterSmart Landscape include:

Planning and Desig, Soil Preparation, Right Plants in the Right Place, Practical Turf Areas, Efficient Irrigation, Proper Mulch, and Proper Maintenance.

The 2020 WaterSmart Landscape Award winners are:

Residential Property: Dale and Sherry Chaffin (3501 Hillcrest).

Commercial Property: Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority (409 W 8th) represented by Liz Haury, Chapter Advisor and Kathie Taylor, Property Advisor and past Chapter Advisor.

Via a partnership with the Water Resources Department, the 2020 WaterSmart Landscape Award Winners were chosen by the Ellis County Extension Master Gardeners from nominees submitted. A small outdoor ceremony was held on September 21st at the Downtown Hays Pavilion where award plaques were presented to the winners by City of Hays Mayor, Shaun Musil.

Pictures of the winning landscapes, along with additional information regarding WaterSmart Landscaping can be found at www.watersmarthays.com