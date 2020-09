On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close K-4 highway in Dickinson County for culvert replacement. Culvert replacement will occur approximately 3 ¼ miles west of the K-15 and K-4 intersection.

Road closure for through traffic will extend west from K-15 to Carlton. During closure please utilize the signed detour via local county blacktop roads.

Work is to be completed later that evening, weather permitting.