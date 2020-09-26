High Plains Mental Health Center is needing additional volunteers to serve regional children through our Homeward Bound respite care program.

This innovative program provides additional resources for families with a child who experiences emotional or behavioral challenges.

Homeward Bound resource families open their hearts and their homes to welcome children for a short-term stay, providing a much-needed respite for the family and a safe haven for the child.

Resource families are licensed as foster parents, receive extensive training and have daily support from a social worker during placements. The goal of the program is to help keep the family unit together by providing temporary respite and offering additional support for the children and their guardians.

Research indicates early intervention, along with supportive services, can reduce the need for more restrictive placements, such as hospitalization or long-term foster care.

Resource homes are needed to help meet the needs of local families in 20 counties of Northwest Kansas. The program offers flexible scheduling for our volunteers and placements are based on their availability. Resource families are encouraged to include the children in their typical routines, including hobbies, recreation, and household responsibilities.

Placements can range from overnight to 21 days, but most placements occur during weekends. Children remain in the legal custody of their parents during Homeward Bound placements.

Resource parents must be at least 21 years old and possess a high school education or GED. Background checks are required and mandatory training must be completed prior to accepting child placements. All resource homes must meet safety requirements outlined by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Homeward Bound resource families are compensated for placements on a daily basis, and mental health professionals will be available 24/7 to assist if needed. For more information about the program or to become a volunteer, please contact Audrey at (785) 628-2871.

Contact: Marketing Coordinator Kaley Conner, (785) 628-2871 Ext. 1416, kaley.conner@hpmhc.com