TOPEKA —The NFIB Kansas Political Action Committee has endorsed Barb Wasinger for State Representative. The PAC is comprised exclusively of NFIB members.

"Our members support candidates who support small business, and Barb clearly understands the challenges facing Kansas’s job creators," NFIB State Director Dan Murray said. "We know Barb will continue to work to create and maintain an environment where small businesses can succeed and create jobs."

The NFIB Kansas PAC’s endorsement is important to candidates running for the Legislature. Small-business owners and their employees vote in high numbers and are known for actively recruiting friends, family members and acquaintances to go to the polls. The PAC’s support is based on the candidates’ positions and records on small business issues.

NFIB is the nation’s leading small-business association. To learn more about NFIB in Kansas, visit NFIB.com/KS and follow @NFIB_KS on Twitter.