The KSU beef stocker field day will be hosted virtually on Thursday, Oct. 1. It will start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by noon. The tentative schedule is as follows:

Topics will includ the beef cattle market outlook, making alternative ration ingredient changes work, nutrition and management, and economic aspects.

Speakers include: Mike Day, ASI Department Head; Dale Blasi, KSU Extension Beef Specialist; Wes Ishmael, Cattle Current; Glynn Tonsor, KSU Agricultural Economist; and Justin Waggoner, KSU Extension Beef Specialist;

Please visit https://ASI.KSU.EDU/StockerFieldDay to learn more about the schedule and program. Register at http://bit.ly/2020StockerFieldDay. For more information, contact Dale Blasi (dblasi@ksu.edu; 785-532-5427).

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District. She is at aboor@ksu.edu or 620-793-1910.