The American Democracy Project will provide faculty, staff and students at Fort Hays State University the opportunity to join peers from the across the country in a national facilitated dialogue about Tuesday’s first Presidential Debate.

ADP, sponsored by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, is a network of nearly 300 state colleges and universities focused on public higher education’s role in preparing the next generation to be informed, engaged members of their communities.

The discussion, open to the public to participate as well, is set for 11 a.m. to noon Central time, Wednesday, Sept. 30. It will provide access to articles covering the previous night’s debate to use for guided questions and prompts for discussion.

To register, go to us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZElce6trz0tG9cgzh3tcm05RWsbT6K2oSU_