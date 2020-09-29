Leadercast was such a big hit the first time around, it’s back and better in 2020.

Leadercast, virtual leadership learning sessions facilitated by Fort Hays State University’s Management Development Center (MDC), has expanded to three different weeks this year. In its inaugural year in 2019, Leadercast was a one-day session.

Participants will hear from some of the world’s most influential leaders in the three-week live/on-demand event. Each week will feature three nationally known Leadercast speakers including, but not limited to, Magic Johnson, Amy Jo Martin, and Matt Wallaert. There will also be a local MDC facilitator to help guide you through the content each week.

"Leadercast provides a fresh perspective on leadership principles. Hearing the personal experiences from a dynamic group of influential world leaders is an opportunity you won’t want to miss," says Sarah Wasinger, president/CEO of the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce, one of Leadercast’s sponsors.

To learn more about Leadercast and to register, visit fhsu.edu/cob/mdc/leadercast-2020/index. Registrants will be sent a link to watch the Leadercast speakers at 1 p.m. on the Monday of their chosen session(s). That link will expire after 36 hours. Participants will also be invited to an optional virtual discussion session with the MDC facilitator at 1 p.m. on Tuesday of each week.

The week/session will close with a virtual training session via Zoom with application strategies, debriefing, and lessons learned about the Leadercast speakers. That session will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

The price is $50 per week/session or $130 for all three weeks/sessions. Questions or concerns can be directed to Hannah Hilker by email at hehilker@fhsu.edu or by phone at 620-794-9047.

Leadercast is brought to Hays by FHSU, the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, Nex-Tech Wireless and Sunflower Electric Power Corp.