This week welcomes October and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).

Domestic violence is one of society’s largest social problems and it hides in plain sight. DVAM is an opportunity to deepen our understanding of these issues and share resources.

Nationally one in four women and one in nine men have experienced gender-based violence by an intimate partner or ex-intimate partner (CDC, 2019). Domestic violence is a leading contributor of injuries, chronic health issues, high-risk health behaviors, and creates a significant strain on the healthcare system. Growing evidence shows the long-term impact of emotional and mental trauma from violence carries an additional likelihood of disease and illness.

Domestic violence takes on many forms. It can be verbal, emotional, psychological, digital, sexual, and/or physical abuse. It can be extreme jealousy, possessiveness, unwanted touching, coercion, and excessive arguments. And it is ALL about power and control. Domestic violence occurs in every community across the country, and can happen to anyone regardless of age, race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or economic status. In Kansas alone, domestic violence claimed 37 lives in 2018 (KBI, 2018).

Throughout the month of October, Jana’s Campaign pledges to share 31 facts about domestic violence on our social media accounts. A fact per day. Our hope is that you increase your understanding of this complex issue and utilize the information to become a part of the collective voice of individuals, families, activists, institutions, and systems who are working to prevent domestic violence. To access this information, please follow Jana’s Campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

"Violence is a learned behavior, and we can unlearn violence. The only way we can create a society that does not accept violence, is to become educated on the issue and then start a conversation about what we know. While I know these conversations can be uncomfortable, I also know that no social issue has been solved by not talking about it." Kaiti Dinges, Executive Director of Jana’s Campaign.