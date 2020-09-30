The Ellis County Health Department reported Wednesday the county’s fifth COVID-19 related death.

The county’s new cases per day (seven-day average) dropped from 17 on Monday to 11 on Wednesday. Twenty-five new cases were identified since Wednesday.

Eleven people in the county are currently hospitalized with COVID.

There were 148 active cases when numbers were released Wednesday afternoon.

The county has seen 1038 total cases since numbers were reported with 885 recovered cases. The total number of total tests for the county is 8,296 with 997 positive tests for a 12% of positive rate.

The 7-day average for percent of positives is 16.7%.

Statewide data may not reflect the up-to-date information for Ellis county. Manual entry is done by both parties, as well as lag in data-entry.

COVID-19 data for Ellis County is updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.