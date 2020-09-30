HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, is pleased to welcome Dr. Kalyan Wagle, Cardiologist. He will be seeing patients at the DeBakey Heart Clinic.

Dr Wagle received his medical degree from the Universal College of Medical Sciences, Paklihawa Campus, Bhairahawa, Nepal. He completed a residency in Internal medicine at Queens Hospital Center/Icahn School of Medicine at Mt Sinai, Queens, New York. He also completed a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, New York. He is board certified in echocardiography, cardiac nuclear medicine and board certified in Internal Medicine.

"As we continue to expand our cardiac program at HaysMed, Dr. Wagle will be an excellent addition to our medical staff" said Dr. Jeffery Curtis, cardiologist and Administrative Director of Cardiology.

To make an appointment call 785-623-4699 or go to www.haysmed.com/debakey-heart-institute.