There it was -- an entire table lined with roasters, each one brimming with an impressive selection of freshly-fried foods. The handwritten labels alerted me to the deep-fried treasures within, everything from okra and mushrooms to fish and mountain oysters to hush puppies and potato chips.

This is not Brian’s and my normal fare. I’ve deep-fried churros once, as well as a batch of egg roll thingies. I helped make french fries a few times, and something else I can’t remember, but honestly, that’s all I can think of. Growing up, we never fried food at home or had fast food, so frying just hasn’t been a big part of my life.

I pan-fry or bake anything else that’s supposed to be actually fried; otherwise, I make such a mess, I never know what to do with the leftover oil, my stomach doesn’t love all the grease, and my clothes become permeated with the smell of oil.

It probably doesn’t help that I worked for a while in an environment where frying was always happening, where it seemed that even my skin and hair would become saturated with that inescapable aroma.

All that said, there is a time and place for such things. There was, literally, for us the other week.

A friend invited us to her family’s annual Fry Night; this is where I found the magical table laden with deep-fried delicacies. I don’t think anyone there eats this way, or would want to, every night or every week, maybe not even once a month, but I can see it being spectacular right around once a year.

Especially when it’s so expertly done! I have to say that because apparently some of the evening’s chefs read this column, but I’d still say it anyway. That stuff was topnotch, coming hot out of the fryer (or any one of the five, I think) — seriously, it doesn’t get a lot better than cajun-fried-eggplant, jalapeño straws, homemade remoulade and tartar sauce. Even Brian commented on the spot-on post-fry coarse salt sprinkle, something he is less likely to notice than I am.

It was one hundred percent worth any residual aroma on my clothes.

But here’s another part of what I love about food and the chance to write about it: what I actually eat isn’t my main priority. Don’t get me wrong; my two overfilled plates and continued snacking attested to how tasty both the fried foods and the fresh sides were. Me and my growing belly did not mind the chance to chow down.

Yet what I love more is how food and fun events like Fry Night create and foster community. When we walked in the barn door into the frying arena, Brian only knew three of the people there, and I knew only a few more, but we ended up busy chatting all evening long — to the point where I had to remind him this pregnant lady needs to go home and go to bed.

Yes, that fried catfish spoke to my Southern heart, but so did the generosity of our hosts and everyone contributing to the evening. Those who caught the fish, prepared the veggies, manned the battering or the frying stations, cleaned up afterwards, all invested in the evening and welcomed us into it. This is how stomachs and souls are fed.

So while I might not eat much of anything deep-fried until next year’s Fry Night rolls around, you can be sure we’ll show up ready if we get invited again...hint, hint.

Trout & Kraut

As if the memorable meal weren’t enough blessing, we got sent home with gifts of extra trout and our hosts’ homemade sauerkraut that they know I love. While they may not necessarily be a common pairing to actually eat together, I figured we eat fish and coleslaw together all the time, and this is kind of the same idea. Plus they rhyme much too well not to pair — I thought about taking it a step further and making "trout & kraut en croute." That would have meant I needed to cook it in a parchment packet, however, and that seemed like too much work today. This ended up being crazy easy, and extra delicious served with a simple sauce of mayo, stone ground mustard and honey.

Prep tips: any other white fish fillets should be good here, but remember, it might not be as fun to say. If you can find fermented instead of canned sauerkraut, both the flavor and nutrition will be better: check Smith’s Market or Simple Abundance Farm Stand.

2 pounds of trout fillets

2 teaspoons chicken broth base dissolved in ¼ cup water

4 cups sauerkraut (with any liquid)

several sprigs of fresh thyme

quite a few turns of the pepper grinder

1-2 onions, sliced

Arrange fish in a single layer in a baking dish, then pour on the broth. Stir thyme and pepper into kraut, then layer that on top of the fish. Finish off with the onions on top. Bake at 350° for 20-30 minutes, until fish flakes easily and onions are browned. Leave layered or stir altogether — it won’t be the prettiest dish you’ve ever seen (at least I hope not), but it’ll be tasty nonetheless.