An early morning fire Thursday forced several people to evacuate and injured one person while doing an estimated $125,000 damage at southwest Topeka’s Whitehall Apartments.

The fire’s cause remained undetermined and was under investigation, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

One adult patient was taken to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, he said. That person’s name, age and gender weren’t being made public.

Firefighters were called just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment building at 3930 S.W. Twilight Drive, where the blaze was found to have begun on the second floor in the kitchen of Apartment 207, Harrison said.

The 16-apartment building at 3930 S.W. Twilight Drive is located about two blocks east of the 3100 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard. It is owned by Whitehall Apartments of Topeka and has an appraised value of $1,355,970, according to records posted online by the Shawnee County Appraiser’s Office.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the two-story, wood frame building, Harrison said. They attacked the blaze and kept it confined to that building, he said.

Firefighters also helped several occupants to evacuate, Harrison said.

Damages were estimated at $125,000 to the building and $25,000 to its contents, Harrison said.

The American Red Cross, Evergy, Kansas Gas Service and the Topeka Police Department assisted firefighters at the scene, he said.

Working smoke detectors were not found in the building, Harrison said.