The Hays City Commission voted to extend the city’s face mask ordinance during a special meeting on Friday.

The ordinance will be lifted once the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day in Ellis County falls to five or fewer cases for 14 consecutive days, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires. The resolution was approved with a 3-1 vote. Commissioners Shaun Musil, Sandy Jacobs and Michael Berges voted in favor., while Commissioner Mason Ruder voted against. Commissioner Ron Mellick was absent from the meeting.

Wednesday’s data from the Ellis County Health Department showed Ellis County at 11 new cases a day per seven-day average.

The city’s mask mandate had been set to expire on Monday before the extension was passed Friday.

Check hdnews.net and Sunday’s print edition for updates.