When Caleb Zeigler picked up his display gun in the CES Systems Office, his phone rang with an alert.

"That’s my favorite alarm," he told visitors to the security company, 1919 S. Ohio.

Zeigler, who handles sales and installation for CES, said the alarm could alert parents if a child picks up a gun, for example.

CES covers a wide gamut of the security spectrum. It sells medical alert systems, doorbell cameras, home and fire alarms, and home automation systems.

On the commercial level, it offers security cameras, access systems and speakers for restaurants, stores, churches, hardware stores, distribution warehouses, medical institutions and banks.

"We want to protect whatever you want protected," CES owner Lloyd Wharton said. "If you have a problem, we’ll get a solution to that problem."

He said the medical alert program has a special place in his heart.

"For me, Care Buddies is near and dear," Wharton said. "We don’t make much off the Care Buddy, but it is the most precious system we do."

Wharton said someone called on Christmas Eve and wanted to buy the mobile alert button. They got it installed that day. That evening, Wharton said, the customer pushed the button for help and an ambulance took them to the hospital.

Many choices

Among the other devices CES offers to help older folks stay in their homes are video monitors that are also phones let you check in on and talk with elderly parents — or encourage the kids to do their schoolwork.

It has 360 degree motion sensors and cameras and 180 degree cameras to mount inside or out, if that’s what you need. Some monitors read license plate numbers.

Wiring homes and commercials buildings for audio is another service.

Wharton said his company has provided the drive-through speakers for Walgreen drugstores across Kansas and security for some of the state reservoirs.

The security system CES installed at the bank of Tescott is the same kind that at least 80 percent of the banks use, Wharton said.

"They not only do our camera system at the bank and our alarms, they do our access controls at the door and drive-throughs," said Travis Shaft, security officer at the Bank of Tescott.

Shaft also has Care Buddy for his wife’s grandmother and a video doorbell for his house.

"We like to work with local companies," he said. "It helps the local economy more and we seem to get better service."

In Salina, the two biggest local security companies are CES and Wilson Security and Firearms.

Local business

Weston Wilson, owner of Wilson Security Solutions and Firearms, 527 S. Broadway, said his company offers home security and automation systems and fire alarms.

"We’re really a commercial provider, 90 percent commercial and industrial," Wilson said. "Our specialty is high-end residential and industrial and commercial security systems."

He and his staff of four design, install and service everything from correctional facilities to residential home, mom and pop restaurants. He does not stock video doorbells.

They service about 300 customers in Salina and 200 to 300 more out of the city, mostly across the northern part of Kansas. Wilson has sold security equipment for about 12 years.

Wharton has a full-time staff of three and one part-timer who serve about 300 customers from Leavenworth to Garden City.

He started Crossroads Electronics Systems about 6 ½ years, when he suffered a shoulder injury. A full-time firefighter at Fort Riley then and now, he was afraid the injury could end his career on the fire truck.

While he was recovering, he started CES and works full time at both jobs.

Neither Wilson nor CES has an extensive showroom.

Solutions, not problems

Both business owners say they don’t sell problems; they sell solutions.

"The products we choose are specifically tailored to each individual customer," Wilson said.

"We do not sell you things we don’t need," Wharton said. We won’t scare you into buying a system. What are your concerns, why am I here?"

Wharton and Wilson both credit customer service for their success.

"At the end of the day, customer service is everything that’s got us to where we are right now," Wharton said.

"They’re really easy to work with," Shaft said of CES. "If we have problems, they try to get here as fast as possible."

Kristi Brunner, director of Arbor Court, said the majority of the Arbor Court residents are with Care Buddy.

"I like them because most of the service provides from right here in town," Brunner said. "They service the equipment, replace batteries when needed. Their calls are answered every time."

"You have a problem, we’ll be on the line with you in a couple of minutes," Wharton said. "You won’t be on hold for an hour or more."

Zeigler said sometimes people call and ask if he works on a specific problem.

"I tell them, ‘Not today but tomorrow I will,’ " he said.

Then he spends his evening doing research.

Smartphone, smart home

After installation, he’ll spend as much time as needed to make sure the customer understands the system, even swinging by in a week or so to answer any questions.

Security systems now come with an associated app, which can get complicated. Home automation systems let you control everything from a smartphone: lock the front door, turn lights on or off, open the garage door, even shut off a water main if you have a leak.

Home security is becoming more accessible. Many of these same functions come from national retailers or off-the-shelf kits.

"Prices are coming down," Zeigler said. "With wireless technology making leaps and bound, someone used to have come in and wire your entire house. Now wireless is more accessible and it’s got to the point where it’s more reliable. One of the things helping this industry grow is it’s just easier and more affordable."

Do it yourself?

"The emerging industry we’ve seen is self-installed," Wilson said. "Any consumer product won’t have robust security. But they have their place."

They’ll work, but a popular brand of doorbell video was recently hacked, Wharton said, and some alarm systems can be jammed pretty easily.

"The products we sell, they’re going to work, they’re going to be secure," Zeigler said.

With a security company, customers buy the equipment, then pay a monthly fee for cloud storage and service.

CES sells a standard home security kit with a control panel, three door alarms, a motion sensor, smartphone app, yard sign and window stickers for about $300, or less, on sale.

The yard sign and window stickers serve as a deterrent: Thieves will target the house next door because they think it’s easier to get into, Wharton said.

That happened with one homeowner and Wharton sold the neighbor his own security system.