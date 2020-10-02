The Ellis County Health Department reported Friday its sixth COVID-19 related death in the county.

The seven-day average of new cases per day went up from 11 on Wednesday to 13 on Friday. There were 50 new cases reported since Wednesday.

Active cases were listed at 174 with 10 active hospitalizations.

Since reporting began in Ellis County, there have been 1,088 total COVID-19 cases with 908 recovered cases and sixth deaths.

The percent of positives test rate is 12.2 percent with 8,548 total tests administered and 1,047 positive test results. The seven-day average of percent of positives is 19.1%.

ECHD notes that state-wide data may not reflect the up-to-date information for Ellis county. Manual entry is done by both parties, as well as lag in data-entry.