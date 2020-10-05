Educating young families: Free webinar on planning for the second half of life, with Adam Dees and Jenny Walters, elder law attorneys at Clinkscales Elder Law Practice. Topics will include how to write a legal plan for who will take care of your children, how to avoid family feuds, what to do in the case of long-term incapacitation, how to create a child’s safeguard plan, guide to choose guardians and more. Call (877) 325-8040 or visit www.elderlawkansas.com.

Hays city parks: Playground equipment, shelter houses, restrooms open; practice safe distancing and hand washing.

Sternberg Museum: Sternberg Museum of Natural History, 3000 Sternberg Dr., open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Call 785-628-4286.

ACCESS Transportation: Public transportation, 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Reservations up to two weeks in advance. Riders should wear face mask on the bus. Call 785-621-1052.

Hays Public Library, pick up and delivery: Books, movies and video games available for check out through delivery and pick up service from the HPL Bookmobile or van. Fill out online form or call to place an order. Schedule a date and time for service. The library does not charge overdue fines. Call 785-625-9014 or google form at hayslibrary.org.

Downtown Hays Market: 7:30-11 a.m. every Saturday, Downtown Pavilion, 10th and Main streets. New shopping guidelines to keep shoppers safe, also curbside pick up options. See downtownhays.com.

A Quiet America showing: Hays Arts Council sponsors streaming showing of the 1976 documentary and 2015 sequel about Hays, "A Quiet America," filmed by Radio Television Suisse. Streaming at https://bit.ly/3b5GoD2

my2020census.gov: Takes 5 minutes to log on and complete your census questionnaire. All information is confidential for 70 years. Count determines the amount of federal money Ellis and other counties receive annually for highways, schools, hospitals and more. No pin required, but can be used if desired.

FSA & NRCS Offices: Open by phone and appointment only. Phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Online services with eAuth account, enroll through farmers.gov/sign-in

KansasWorks: Hays Workforce Center, 332 E. 8th St. Virtual services by phone at 785-625-5654, e-mail haysjobs@ks.gov, chat through kansasworks.com, and Skype. Services available by appointment.

Hays Rec Fitness videos: Fitness at home: Video workouts with the fitness teachers from Hays Recreation Center, for kids and adults, all fitness levels, from yoga to lifting weight at home without equipment. See the Hays Rec Nex-Tech channel at https://bit.ly/2XnMTOx.

Financial assistance, food resource list: First Call for Help of Ellis County, 617 E. 13th. Services and assistance. Wait in vehicle if others are in lobby. No toilet paper, anti-bacterial wipes or hand sanitizer available. Call 785-623-2800.

Canceled/Kansas Commission on Vet's Affairs: Office representatives available by phone or e-mail. Call 785-259-0364.

Grocery Delivery/Free groceries: Breathe Coffee House, 703b Main St. Free groceries. Also, delivery of groceries you order. Call 785-621-4171.

Porch light nights: Hays Police Department asks residents to turn on porch lights at night for neighborhood safety. Odd-numbered homes, first and third full weeks of the month. Even-numbered homes, second and fourth full weeks.