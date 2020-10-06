SAWYER — The Wrays LLC at 90434 SE 30th Avenue, Sawyer, celebrated the grand opening of its 18-wheeler commercial truck dealership’s new 31,050 square-foot 14-bay service garage this month with a Facebook video that attracted close to 1,000 views.

A family-based business founded in 1989 by Charles Wray, the company is now headed by 45-year-old son Trenton Wray, who in 1993 at age 18 became his father’s partner in the enterprise.

Brendon Wray joined his brother in the family firm in 2004 at age 22 and has charge of inventory-purchasing and marketing.

"We worked in two bays in the family barn--from 1989 until 2009--fixing semi-trucks and farm equipment," Trenton said.

In February 2009, the business relocated to its current location, moving into a newly-constructed 9,600 square-foot shop, with a display lot roomy enough to accommodate the firm’s inventory of semi-trucks and trailers.

A 1,200-square-foot addition was completed two years ago, providing reception and office areas, and jazzed up with two truck front ends repurposed to serve as desks.

Trenton said the company sells big-rigs through on-line advertising on its website www.thewraysllc.net and also showcases its big-rig inventory in YouTube videos, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDc6gMgIEUY and on Facebook.

Thanks to on-line sales marketing to the continental United States and beyond, The Wrays LLC has shipped big-rigs to customers in Africa and the Virgin Islands, among other foreign markets, Trenton said.

Trenton Wray expressed thanks to the Pratt Area Economic Development Corporation headed by Mark Morgan for the grant award presented recently to The Wrays LLC for promoting jobs in the community.

"I really feel blessed," Brendon said. "Providing a Godly work environment is one of our goals."

Trenton attributed the company’s success to its staff – now up to 18-full-time and three-to-five part-time employees.

"I am a firm believer that God has provided us with fantastic employees," said Trenton, who is a member of Sawyer’s Old German Baptist Brothers New Conference.

"That’s the main thing that has brought us success," Trenton said. "Every step of the way, things have worked out. It’s exciting to see how God works."