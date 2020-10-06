Thomas More Prep-Marian announced Monday night in an email that it has been notified of a COVID-19 positive case within its building.

"Contact tracing has occurred and close contacts have been determined. Students and families impacted have been notified," the email read. "Those students will be learning remotely until a date advised by the Ellis County Health Department.

"While we have had several recent instances of COVID-19 in our Hays Catholic community among our clergy, parents and students, we remain vigilant in our precautions to keep our students safe and continuing in-person instruction."

TMP asks questions regarding COVID-19 within TMP-Marian to be directed to principal Chad Meitner. His email is meitnerc@tmpmarian.org.