The Hutchinson City Council adopted updated municipal codes on Tuesday that will enable enforcement of age restrictions on buying e-cigarettes and open the door to local enforcement of a mask mandate – if Reno County should adopt one.

City Attorney Paul Brown explained to the council that the city considers updates to the Uniform Public Offense Code for Cities annually. There were only a few recommended changes to the code this year since the Kansas Legislature didn’t change any laws last session.

Since the last update, however, the federal government imposed new age restrictions on selling tobacco to minors, including e-cigarettes, upping the minimum age for purchase from 18 to 21.

Though the federal law has been in place since December, it wasn’t enforceable locally except by state or federal agents.

"As of the first of the year, 30 states, 22 cities, and three counties have increased the age," Brown said. "Eventually everyone is going to do it. The federal provisions provide a window to adopt it, and if you don’t they will cut your federal grants by 10 percent."

Asked if local vendors were already following the federal law, or whether its adoption will create issues, Councilwoman Sara Bagwell noted she’s seen signs in vendor windows advising of the law, so it’s not a surprise.

Violation of the code is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine.

On the issue of masks, an existing executive order from the governor mandating masks is only enforceable through the district attorney’s office as a civil action, with no criminal penalties.

When the legislature changed the governor’s emergency powers it included a provision allowing counties to opt out of the order by resolution and impose either more stringent or lesser rules.

Some cities, Brown said, did adopt local ordinances and made violation a criminal offense which could be handled in municipal court.

Reno County, however, chose to remain under the governor’s order, essentially making it unenforceable.

The code change adopted by the city council on Tuesday does not have any application locally, Brown said, unless the county decides to opt out of the governor’s order and adopt its own local requirement.

"If the county comes to us and says we need your help, then now we can help," he said.