On October 6, 2020 at approximately 4:25 PM, Ness County Sheriffs Office conducted a traffic stop on a white 2017 Chevy Cruz for a minor infraction at H Rd on K96 Hwy in Ness County. During the stop, K9 Kaia was deployed and indicated an odor of narcotics on several areas of the vehicle. As Deputies requested the female driver to exit the vehicle she fled from the stop and pursuit ensued. Ness County Emergency Management overheard the radio traffic and shut down vehicles at the K96/U283 Hwy Jct in Ness City.

The vehicle was chased through Ness City, and Ness County into Rush County and continued north on 183 Hwy into Hays, Ellis County. The Pursuit encompassed approximately 75 miles at speeds exceeding 115 mph. Spike strips were deployed and were unsuccessful 4 times during the pursuit, and 1 successful deployment just inside the south city limits of Hays, Kansas. At one point the driver used her vehicle to swerve at law enforcement officers attempting to use spike strips to stop the pursuit. The pursuit was ended when Kansas Highway patrol performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver on the vehicle, in the 1900 block of Vine Street in Hays.

After a preliminary probable cause search of the vehicle, approximately 30 - 40 individual containers of THC, THC paraphernalia and other drug paraphernalia were located in the trunk and passenger area of the vehicle.

The vehicle is currently being held by Ness County Sheriffs Office for further investigation. The female driver was arrested on charges including: Felony Flee and Elude, Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

No injuries to pursuing law enforcement, general public or suspect in this incident were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Formal Charges are pending in Ness County, Kansas. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

A very special thank you to Ness County Emergency Management, Rush County Sheriffs Office, Ellis County Sheriffs Office, Hays Police Department, and Kansas Highway Patrol. You all put your lives on the line for your communities and fellow law enforcement today, and produced the best outcome possible.