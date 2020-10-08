Fort Hays State University is investigating the report of a potential hate crime incident involving an automobile that was defaced with racist language. The University Police Department (UPD) has launched a criminal investigation. Anyone with any knowledge about this incident is asked to contact UPD at 785.628.5304 or 785-625-1011 (after 4:30 p.m.).

Senior leadership in the departments of Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, University Police, and the Compliance and General Counsel’s offices are also actively involved in addressing this matter.

Please direct questions to Chief Communications Officer, Scott Cason, at 785.628.4208 or sacason@fhsu.edu.