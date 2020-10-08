TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy was honored with a Certificate of Accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) on Monday, Oct. 5. Patrol Superintendent, Colonel Herman T. Jones received the certificate with Special Operations Commander, Major Rob Keener; and CALEA Accreditation Manager Christi Asbe in attendance.

"The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to seek excellence in the delivery of public safety services by earning their initial CALEA Training Academy Accreditation award. The importance of having quality law enforcement training based on contemporary standards is essential to effectively serve the public," said CALEA Regional Program Manager Timothy Baysinger. "On behalf of CALEA Commissioners and staff, I congratulate Colonel Herman Jones and the men and women of the Kansas Highway Patrol on this achievement."

The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy is the first academy in the state of Kansas to achieve accreditation. Additionally, the Patrol is one of only three highway patrol academies across the United States that are currently accredited by CALEA.

The training academy began the CALEA accreditation process in January 2019. Accreditation assists in enhancing the Patrol’s public safety services by implementing the best business practices for law enforcement. This increases accountability within the agency and to the public we serve. Throughout the process, the agency had to address topics such as evidence procedures and training, among others; hosted tours of facilities and equipment; and hosted a public comment session. In March, the training academy underwent an onsite assessment.

"The Kansas Highway Patrol is grateful to obtain this recognition from CALEA. Our agency’s personnel strive to provide quality training methodology that is contemporaneous and considered best practices in the law enforcement profession," said Colonel Jones. "Although we have reached this achievement, our endeavor is to continuously serve with integrity and improvement."

CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority. The purpose of CALEA is to improve delivery of public safety by maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence.

There are five steps to the CALEA process, which include: Enrollment; Self-Assessment; On-Site Assessment; Commission Review and Decision; and Maintaining Compliance and Reaccreditation.