The Ellis County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the number of deaths from the virus to nine in Ellis County.

The new cases per day seven-day average fell from 14 to 12. Twenty-three new cases were identified.

Ellis County’s total number of cases is 1,141, with 128 active cases, 1,004 recovered cases, nine deaths and 10 active hospitalizations.

The total number of tests in the county is 8,860 with 1,093 positive results for a percent of positive rate of 12.3%. The seven-day average of percent of positives is 18.6%.

The Ellis County Health Department advises that state-wide data may not reflect the up-to-date information for Ellis county.