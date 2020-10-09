The Leavenworth County Development Corporation continues to receive leads for potential business development in the county.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, LCDC already has had more leads this year than it did for all of 2019. And LCDC has tied the number of leads it had in 2018.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” said Steve Jack, LCDC’s executive director.

He provided an update about the organization’s activities Thursday during a meeting of the LCDC Board of Directors.

The Leavenworth County Development Corporation is a nonprofit economic development organization that receives funding from several cities in Leavenworth County as well as the county government. The organization also receives support from area businesses and other organizations.

According to Jack, LCDC has received 70 leads so far in 2020. The organization had only 60 leads in 2019.

While LCDC has tied the number of leads for 2018, it has not reached the level of lead activity of 2017. That year, the organization had 86 leads.

LCDC also has seen an increase this year in what Jack refers to as prospects.

Jack defines leads as potential projects that come to the attention of LCDC personnel. He defines a prospect as a lead to which LCDC can respond by submitting a proposed site or sites within the county.

So far in 2020, LCDC has had 39 prospects. LCDC had 36 prospects last year and 37 in 2018. LCDC had 42 prospects in 2017.

“I’m very encouraged about our position as a county,” Jack said.

One business development project that appears to have been successful this year is something Jack refers to as Project Metal. This project involves a metal fabrication business from Missouri that is planning to build a 6,400 square-foot facility in the Urban Hess Business Center in Tonganoxie.

The company is purchasing two lots in the business center from the Leavenworth County Port Authority, which is a partner organization of LCDC.

Jack said the land purchase should close in the next few days.

For now, the project is being referred to by a code name. But Jack said more details about the project may be released soon.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR