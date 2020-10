The Ellis County Health Department reported Friday three additional deaths from COVID-19 in the county.

Ellis County now has 12 total COVID-19 related deaths according to the health department.

The cases per day seven-day average remained at 12. Thirty-seven new cases were reported since Wednesday, and the county’s active case total is listed at 122.

The county has had 1,178 total cases since reporting began with 1,044 recovered cases, and12 deaths. Active hospitalizations was listed at 10.