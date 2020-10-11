If I had to narrow down the attributes that are most necessary for healthy aging, I would say attitude and adaptability are the most important.

The negative stereotypes about Seniors, such as stubborn, rigid, obstinate, pig-headed, are the antithesis to aging successfully. Arthur Rubinstein said, "Of course, there is no formula for success except, perhaps, an unconditional acceptance of life and what it brings."

The thing we know for sure is that change is inevitable and we cannot escape it. The question becomes how hard and how long we will fight it. Our commonly held understanding of evolution is based on the ability to adapt, which assures the advancement of a species.

Nick Nolte, the 79-year-old American actor, bluntly says, "Nobody likes to change. There will always be resistance to change, and there always will be change. And the quicker you get to that, the easier it is. It’s not such a difficult thing. If you entrench yourself and go, ‘By God, I will not change, I will not have this.’ Then, you’re a dead man. We’re great at adaptability. It’s our strongest suit."

My favorite advice on change comes from Jack Welch, author and CEO of General Electric from 1981 to 2001. He was undoubtedly talking about business success, but his advice is genius for successful aging.

He said, "Change before you have to."

If we embrace this forward-looking attitude towards life, we perpetually prepare for the next step.

As I have said so many times, denial is our worst enemy as we age. Putting your head in the sand is the worst thing you can do. Preparation takes the sting out of change. This does not mean worrying about every detail of the future, but it does mean having eyes wide open to possibilities.

It is so wise to think through different scenarios that might be necessary, like making a transition into a smaller, safer home or making a plan to rid your home of years of collected stuff.

If the twin virtues of healthy aging are attitude and adaptability, then the first step is changing your attitude to embrace change as an opportunity.

All life is based on change and growth; if we don’t grow, we aren’t really living.

Find Connie’s new book, "Daily Cures: Wisdom for Healthy Aging," at www.justnowoldenough.com.