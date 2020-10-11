LEAVENWORTH — People may have noticed crews resurfacing streets around Leavenworth in recent days.

The work is being carried out as part of what city officials call the pavement management program for 2020.

Several miles of streets are being resurfaced through a process known as mill and overlay.

Many of the streets being resurfaced this year are located in north Leavenworth.

"We’ve done some in other parts of town but a majority of it is in the north end," Deputy Public Works Director Mike Hooper said.

Hooper said the contractor is required to apply a new surface to a roadway within seven days after the old surface has been milled, or removed.

He said the work is expected to continue until about mid October.

In addition to the street resurfacing projects, this year’s pavement management program includes improvements to a city-owned parking lot located at the northwest corner of Third and Delaware streets.

Hooper said about $1.8 million is being spent on this year’s pavement management program. He said this is close to double of what the city has spent in the past.

Last year, city commissioners approved an increase in funding for street maintenance.