COVID-19 deaths in Ellis County rose by one since Friday, for a total of 13, according to Monday’s report from the Ellis County Health Department. There are five people hospitalized.

The cases per day seven-day average remained at 12. Thirty three new cases were reported since Friday, and the county’s active case total is 118.

The seven-day average percent of positives is 17.8%.

The county has had 1,211 cases since reporting began, with 1,080 recovered.