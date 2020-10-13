Fire broke out in a house in the 300 block of West Sixth Tuesday morning — those inside woke up to the sound of breaking glass and a wall of fire on the front porch.

"The saw the fire and called 911," said Steve Roberson, fire chief for Newton Fire/EMS. "They got their dogs and people out of the house."

The home at 308 W. Sixth, registered to Ralph and Sandra Moses, is a 1 1/2 story, three bedroom home first constructed in 1903.

There were two people in the home at the time of the fire. They told the Kansan they did not know what started the fire or what happened — though they believed a straw bale on the porch fueled the fire in its initial stages.

"I believe those were fall decorations," Roberson said. "It was not bad. It added fuel to the fire."

Firefighters worked on the front and east walls of the home, along with in the attic after advancing inside.

One cat and some rabbits that were in the home were rescued by the department. No one was injured during the fire.

"The structure sustained damage to the front. There is smoke damage to the front half of the structure," Roberson said. "The house is deceitfully large. From the front you would never guess it. ... I don’t think [it is a total loss]."

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

In addtion to units from all three Newton Fire/EMS stations, one unit from Hesston Fire responded to the fire.