The city of Hays and Fort Hays State University are campaigning for votes to win Water Tank of the Year.

Winners of the annual contest hosted by Kansas City, Mo.-based paint supplier Tnemec will appear on a special 2021 company calendar.

The city-owned water tower in northeast Hays near Sternberg Museum of Natural History was sandblasted and repainted in 2018 by the city. Then, in an agreement with FHSU, the city recently allowed the university to hire Omaha-based Viking Industrial Painting to paint the school’s logo on the high-profile tower, which is visible to travelers on Interstate 70.

"We are proud to support FHSU," said Jeff Crispin, city of Hays water resources director. "At night both sides are lit up and it is a sight to see. You can see it from I-70. Go look when the sun goes down."

Hays is currently in seventh place in the national contest, Crispin said.

The online voting goes through Friday. Voters sign up online with their email but can choose to not have information sent to them. To vote, go to http://tankoftheyear.tnemec.com.

The logo was placed at no cost to the city, Crispin said.

"The city and FHSU entered into another agreement similar to one in the ’90s for FHSU to place a logo at their expense," he said.

According to Tnemec’s website, once all votes are in, the top tank and 11 runners-up will be determined by an internal panel of "water tank enthusiasts." The Tank of the Year will be announced Oct. 23.

The winner and 11 runners-up will be featured in the company’s annual water tank calendar.