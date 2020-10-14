Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Barbara Bollier all believe that abortion is an acceptable means of birth control. They have promised to codify it into law. It is a primary plank in the Democratic Party platform. They want it to be covered by Medicaid and all tax payers to pay for abortions.

Christians believe that a baby is a gift from God, a human with a soul that God placed in the child at conception. Jer 1:5: "Before you were formed in the womb I knew you." Isaiah 44:2: (God speaking to Jacob) "This is what the Lord says-he who made you, who formed you in the womb and ….".

To kill any child, in the womb or otherwise, is a violation of God's commandments. Ex 20:13: "Thou shall not murder." Also, Jesus was very protective of children: Mark 9:42: "If anyone causes one of these little ones to stumble it would be better for them if a large milestone were hung around their neck and they were thrown into the sea". Since Jesus is God it would be safe to assume he feels the same way about the unborn.

Children were sacrificed on the altars of Baal in the old testament and God destroyed those nations. Today we are sacrificing children on the altar of Convenience. Both are Satan's altars and we will pay.

Those who have knowledge of a politicians intent to support abortion and help vote them into office are complicit in the murder of millions of children and may be held just as accountable as the abortionists themselves.

Should the Supreme Court strike down Roe vs Wade, the question of abortion will return to the states. For those old enough to remember there was a time when many states did allow abortion in the event of rape, incest and to save the life of the mother (save her life, not as birth control or to save her from "anxiety"). I feel a number of states may wish to return to that old standard. Right or wrong that will not completely eliminate all abortions, but will still leave the choice legally open in extreme cases. The choice would then be between the family and God, not with the urging of Planned Parenthood. As far as a women's "Right to Choose", except in the event of a rape or most incidences of incest the woman has the right to choose to not have sex or to take precautions.

If you are considering voting for Biden/Harris or B. Bollier please give it a lot of thought and sincere prayer before you go to the poll.

Bill May

Hays