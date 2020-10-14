People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Tyron Devon Anderson, 39, in connection with criminal threat, 10/13.

Marlon Ealmar Gordon-Vasquez, 55, in connection with aggravated arson, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, 10/13.

Chadwyck Percy Nicholas Louis Myers, 33, in connection with robbery, interference with law enforcement officer, 10/13.

Edward Otto Thurman II, 43, in connection with aggravated battery, 10/13.

Arturo De La Cerda, 33, in connection with criminal possession of firearm by felon, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 10/13.

Jacob Daniel Humphrey, 25, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 10/13.

Daniel Clint Mitchell-Alvardo, 20, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 10/13.