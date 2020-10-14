GREENSBURG — The 5.4.7 Arts Center in Greensburg is ready to welcome a new exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution titled "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" thanks to work put in by Ann Dixon and Humanities Kansas.

"The 5.4.7 Arts Center is blessed to be selected to host the Smithsonian exhibit ’Crossroads: Change in Rural America,’ " said director Ann Dixon. "This county has seen significant change over the past 13 years and we have all learned to envision for the future, engage everyone in planning for the future, and endeavor together to build sustainable rural communities."

The exhibit arrived Tuesday and will celebrate its grand opening from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. It will be in town until Nov. 29.

Greensburg is one of only six Kansas communities to receive the exhibit from the world-renowned museum. According to the Smithsonian Institution’s website, the exhibit will include five free-standing exhibition units with photographs, text panels, and objects, a video monitor, a free-standing touch screen interactive computer kiosk that features video and audio content, an outdoor banner, and exhibition support materials for state and local coordinators. The focus of the exhibit is to highlight the dramatic change that has happened in the U.S. since 1900, when 40% of Americans lived in rural areas, compared to less than 18% in 2010, according to their website.

The community project that coincides with the exhibit, titled "Greensburg Crossroads: Envision, Engage, and Endeavor," includes hundreds of 4-by-4 canvas pieces painted by community members and depicting their view of rural America.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the 5.4.7 will host Humanities Kansas speaker Erika Nelson. Nelson will speak at the Kiowa County Senior Center at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, with a lunch to follow. North Newton, Independence, Alma, Norton and Iola are the other communities the "Crossroads" exhibit will visit.