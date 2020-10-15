Governor Kelly announced over $9 million has been committed for projects to strengthen the state’s food supply system, making the announcement Thursday at Yoder Meats, Yoder.

Yoder Meats is one of 183 Kansas agriculture and food-related businesses and individuals across the state awarded grants as part of the Securing Local Food Systems grant program, money provided through the federal CARES Act.

Applications were accepted beginning August 19, and were reviewed by the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the Kansas Department for Children and Families, and the Kansas Department of Commerce.

In northwest Kansas, those receiving grants were:

Graham County: Jamboree Foods of Norton, Hill City — $50,000

Jewell County: The Browns Creek Connection, Jewell — $65,000;

Randall Farmers Coop Union, Randall — $25,000

Phillips County: Bluestem Bison Ranch, Glade — $50,000;

Hometown Market, Logan — $20,000

Rooks County: Brant's Market, Plainville — $50,000

Rush County: Rush County Grocer, La Crosse — $50,000

Russell County: Step Back in Time Food Market, Luray — $15,000

Smith County: Kensington Locker, Kensington — $100,000

Trego County: Malays Market, WaKeeney — $50,000