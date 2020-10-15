Alzheimer’s fundraiser to take place in Victoria

VICTORIA—A "Walk to End Alzheimer’s" will take place in Victoria on Saturday, Oct. 17. The in-person portion of the event will begin at 9 a.m. near the Volga-German statue on the corner of 10th and Cathedral. Participants may register at alz.org/cwkswalk.

"We are walking everywhere — on city sidewalks, hiking trails, paths, and treadmills. I am joining others and walking to honor those we love who are currently battling Alzheimer’s, the sixth leading cause of death in America," Micki Armstrong, event chairwoman, said in a news release.

"We are raising money toward finding a cure, so others don’t have to face the same heartbreak as my family and many others have. I encourage everyone to get out and walk . . . wear purple and fundraise so that someday we will be celebrating the first survivor of Alzheimer’s," she added.

The event is being sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Remote Learning Center expands services

The Remote Learning Center for middle school and high schools students is now able to accept students who are quarantining "due to in-school contact" with a person who has tested positive for COID-19. The center is located at First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall St.

Pastor Celeste Lasich, the center’s director, said the Ellis County Health Department has emphasized the facility cannot accept quarantined students who "had in-home contact or team contact" with a person who tested positive.

Nor is the facility able to accept students who have tested positive for the coronavirus themselves or "who have been instructed to isolate," Lasich said.

The center, which was funded through a $17,000 EllisCARES grant, is designed to assist Ellis County students who are engaged in remote/hybrid learning. The center’s services are being offered free to any middle school or high school student in the county.

The center is taking enrollment for up to 20 students in 3½-hour blocks, with separate morning and afternoon groups. The center’s hours are 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Dec. 14.

"If there is a need, hours can be expanded to include some evenings and weekends," Lasich said. Pre-registration is required. Enrollment is available at Signup.com. Two staff monitors are on duty for each session.

The center is located in the church’s fellowship hall and features boosted wi-fi and a dedicated entrance. Students and staff wear masks, and social distancing is observed. Students have assigned seats, and staff members clean and sanitize throughout the day, Lasich said. Temperature checks are taken prior to each session.

More information is available from Lasich at pastorcelestehays@gmail.com.

Haunted Hotel tours to benefit ARC Park

Tours of a "Haunted Hotel" on Saturday, Oct. 31, will help fund the ARC Park, a playground and ball field designed to be fully accessible to children and adults with disabilities. It is being built at Seven Hills Park, 33rd and Hillcrest.

The Haunted Hotel tours will take place at the former bank buildings at 1108 Main, corner of 12th and Main streets. The benefit will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on Halloween. General admission is $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for youth 16 and younger.

A portion of the funds raised that night will be donated to the ARC Park. Platinum Group has agreed to match the funds raised on Halloween night up to $5,000 for the park, according to a news release.

The hotel tours feature 5,000 square feet on two levels and are not recommended for the faint of heart.

Organizers include Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority and the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO).

Other tour dates are 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 16 and 17, Oct. 22-24, and Oct. 29 and 30. But only the tours on Halloween night will benefit the ARC Park.

The Arc of Central Plains has been raising funds for the $750,000 park for two years. The ARC Park will be the first fully accessible play space of this scope and size in Western Kansas, according to an Arc news release.

Sexual assault response efforts to be highlighted

"The Role of Sexual Assault Examiners and the Sexual Response Team" will be the topic of a virtual workshop from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

The discussion will look at the role of the sexual assault examiner, how that individual deals with victims of sexual assault, and the role of the sexual response team at Fort Hays State University and the greater community. A nurse from Hays Medical Center will help lead the discussion.

Registration for the free workshop is available via Zoom at:

https://fhsu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAqdO2gpj0qGtzTYehekB6YaPji_NNloTxY. The event is being sponsored by the American Democracy Project at FHSU.

New session of grief support group starting

A new 13-week session of GriefShare, a seminar/support group for individuals going through the grieving process, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at Breathe Coffee House, 703 Main.

The group is designed to provide "help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend," according to a brochure. Each session is self-contained, so individuals do not have to attend in sequence.

According to the brochure, "GriefShare is a network of 15,000+ churches worldwide. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts."

More information is available by contacting Rich Matzke at (785) 650-2946 or richardmatzke48@gmail.com.