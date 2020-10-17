Donna Krug, Cottonwood District Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent from the Great Bend office in the will be in Hays on Thursday, October 22nd at 5:30 pm to present "Taking a New Look at Fermented Foods".

The process of fermenting foods – to preserve them and make them more digestible and more nutritious is as old as humanity. Fermented foods are a powerful aid to digestion and a protection against disease. There is an increased interest today to learn the basics of fermentation and how adding more fermented food to the diet can impact health.

Join Donna Krug on Thursday, the 22nd as she shares the basic process of fermenting foods in a wide mouth canning jar. Tested recipes will be shared. By following the simple steps outlined in Donna’s fact sheet you will have the tools to safely experiment with fermenting foods in your own kitchen.

The program will be held in the large meeting room at the back of the Extension office in Hays and social distancing will be practiced. An RSVP to the Extension Office 785-628-9430 or completing the survey at https://tinyurl.com/FermentFoodsHays would be greatly appreciated.

Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu.