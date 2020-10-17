In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Hays State University has decided to convert its traditional, in-person fall commencement ceremony to a series of smaller, college-specific virtual ceremonies.

On December 11, 2020, FHSU will host five individual commencement ceremonies for 2020 graduates from each college.

The university’s spring 2020 commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for May of this year, was canceled due to the pandemic. This will be an opportunity for spring and summer graduates to participate in commencement.

A master schedule and other details are being finalized at this time. For the latest information, please visit the FHSU commencement website.