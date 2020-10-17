This letter is difficult for me because I have friends in the LGBT community that I dearly love and cherish their friendship, but I cannot ignore God's word on this.

Biden/Harris have promised to pass the Equality Act. On the surface it sounds like a great idea. Who could not be in favor of equal rights for everyone. It is a Trojan Horse. It adds sexual orientation and gender identity or reassignment to the already existing Civil Rights Act and makes them "protected" characteristics. With this change no Christian business or organization will be able to stand on its principles.

This addition to the CRA means it will be illegal for your Christian pastor or priest to preach the biblical view of homosexuality. They would be breaking federal law. Schools (even Christian schools) will be forced to open restrooms and locker rooms to members of the opposite sex just because someone declares themselves to be of a different sexual orientation than that of which they were born. Sex education like that already being taught in California will be forced on all children. It will be anything but biblical, unless you count Sodom and Gomorrah. If you are a parent or grandparent or ever plan on being one that should terrify you.

For those of the LGBT community, this is not a self-rightous rant. God considers the act of homosexuality to be a sin, the same as lying, cheating, stealing and many other things, which I and all Christians are guilty of at some time or another. God looks at us all the same, sinners in need of forgiveness through Jesus the Christ.

Both Biden and Harris refuse to discuss packing the Supreme Court. Refusing to answer is an answer. They plan on packing it, but won't say it publicly for fear of losing some conservatives and undecideds.

Of course they cannot do any of this if Democrats don't have control of the Senate. If they get control persecution of Christians will be acceptable. America will look like a 3rd world country, which it will shortly become after completely turning its back on God.

For those Christians who say they can't stand Trump, you are voting for yours and your children's religious freedom and future, not a candidate. Remember that Moses was a murderer and many in his camp (including God at times) were not happy with him during their 40 years in the desert. Peter was a little foul-mouthed and Paul referred to him as a hypocrite. King David was a murderer and adulterer, and was not popular with some of his subjects because of these actions. God still used them for his purposes.

If you intend to vote for Joe Biden for president or Barb Bollier for the Senate or any Democrat for national office and are a Christian, please give your vote a lot of thought and prayer.

Bill May

Hays