The Topeka and Shawnee County Public library will ask for around $75,000 less in potential funding from its partner organizations due to budget strains brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the library isn’t worried. In fact, it has expanded programs during lockdown and beyond.

Gina Millsap, CEO of the TSCPL, said the maximum amount the library requests is $100,000 from its partner organization, Friends of the TSCPL, to help fund programs and events. This year, the library is only requesting $25,000 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This program sends one book a month to children aged birth to 5 years old.

Millsap said this program has grown during the pandemic.

"This program has really exploded across the U.S.," Millsap said. "The only thing that kills this program, that would make it fail, is the failure to find sustainable funding."

Money from the Friends of the TSCHPL has been used to fund summer reading programs and other functions in the past, she said.

"Friends money is used basically for enhancements," Millsap said.

The library will pay for those enhancements this year because Friends of the TSCPL earned less revenue because of the virus. Millsap said the library can offset the up to $75,000 funding gap because its budget is around $19 million.

"I’m not saying it is not a significant amount of money, but in terms of our ability to cover those expenses, we absolutely have the ability to cover that," Millsap said.

Kim Strube, chief financial officer of the TSCPL, said the library was able to save money contributed by the Friends of the TSCPL last year because the library was closed. The savings in 2020 can be used for future programs, Strube said.

Millsap said it took years for the library to feel the budgetary impact from the 2008 recession, and could take years to feel the budgetary impact from 2020.

In-person events and book mobile programs were no longer feasible during the pandemic, Millsap said. The library also had to cater to readers who could no longer browse the shelves or walk in and pick up books.

The library invested in online books, audio books and even a curbside delivery program. That delivery program repurposed staff who used to work in other departments whose operations were significantly changed because of the pandemic, like book mobile staff working in delivery.

Liz Post, chairwoman of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library Board of Trustees, said the curbside delivery program was such a success that the library will continue to offer it.

"I’ve used that frequently and many of my friends said that was their favorite thing," Post said.

Concerts and reading circles were replaced with virtual events and new programs like the Call a Story program.

The Call a Story program lets readers call 785-580-4663 to hear a different children's story read each Monday. Millsap said hosting events virtually has reached a larger audience while reducing costs.

"As a public library we are very adaptive," Millsap said. "Our operations have changed somewhat. We have pivoted like many organizations have."