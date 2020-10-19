Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (Inside The Gamers Guild) 200 E 8th Street in Hays will have government surplus commodities to distribute on Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:30-9 a.m..

Commodities will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis until we run out.

Doors will not open until 7:30 a.m..

To be eligible for commodities, your household's total monthly income must be below:

$1,383 Household of one

$1,868 Household of two

$2,353 Household of three

$2,839 Household of four

$3,324 Household of five

$3,809 Household of six

$4,295 Household of seven

$4,780 Household of eight

*Add $486 for each additional family member after eight

Commodities included in this distribution are anticipated to be: long grain rice, beef stew, canned pork, lentils, chicken, split peas, raisins, mixed fruit, grapefruit juice, orange juice, beef chili, frozen eggs, mozzarella cheese and unsalted crackers.

Contact Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry Leader with any questions at 785-259-2539.

Future commodity distribution times will be posted at: https://bit.ly/3dMmu31