This year, there are 70 kids participating, from grades kindergarten through six, in flag football through the Newton Recreation Commission.

There are a total of 10 teams competing in three divisions divisions — K/1st, 2nd/3rd and 4th/5th/6th grades.

Games are played at Centennial Park each Thursday. Games continue through Oct. 29 for kindergarten and first grade and Nov. 5 for other grades.

Kansan photographer Michele Clark spent an evening at the games recently; these are her photos.