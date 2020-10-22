Jerry Chaput, Mitten, Inc., Oakley, was elected President of Fuel True – Independent Energy and Convenience, formerly Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association of Kansas during the association’s 106th Annual Convention held September 29, 2020 at Prairie Band Casino & Resort, Mayetta, KS.

Chaput has been involved in the petroleum industry for well over 30 years working for Mitten, Inc. Chaput has been a member of the association’s executive committee for the past three years and has served on the board of directors since 2013.

He is active in his community and established the Allison Chaput Memorial Scholarship after he lost of his daughter Allison to Stage IV Small Call Adenocarcinoma in 2016. He is very active in the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Oakley and was Past Director of Logan County EMS.

Chaput has been married to the "Love of his Life," Darlene for 45 years, has two other daughters, Jera & Tori, 6 grandkids and another one on the way this December.

Fuel True is a statewide trade association representing the independent marketing segment of the petroleum industry. Fuel True membership consists of nearly 200 licensed petroleum distributors, convenience store owners/operators and gasoline retailers. In addition, Fuel True associate member category is made up of nearly 100 companies that provide products and services to Fuel True distributor and retailer members.

Fuel True is the oldest petroleum association of its kind in the United States. It was founded in 1914 as the Kansas Oil Men’s Association.

The association, with headquarters in Topeka, provides lobbying representation, educational programs, and regulatory guidance as well as other industry-specific services and programs to member firms.

Chaput is the 88th president of the association.