The seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases in Ellis County dropped from 13 on Monday to 11 on Wednesday, according to the health department’s updated coronavirus data.

Twenty-three new cases were reported since Monday. There are 117 active cases in the county with six current hospitalizations.

There have been 1,325 total cases in Ellis County with 16 deaths and 1,192 recovered cases.

The numbers of tests administered in Ellis County is 9,843, with 12.7% of the tests yielding positive results.

The Ellis County Health Department updates the COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.