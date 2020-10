Aubry Appelhans and Clay Burk are the 2020/2021 Golden Plains Credit Union Scholarship Recipients. They will each receive a $500 scholarship.

Appelhans is the daughter of Chris & Lori Appelhans. She is attending Fort Hays State University, with a major in Nursing.

Burk is the son of James & Lisa Burk. He is attending Fort Hays State University with a major in Physics.