Voters have Saturday, this coming week, the weekend, and the Monday before Election Day to pop into the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main, and cast their advance ballots.

The Ellis County Clerk’s Office is open Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon.

This coming week, Monday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 30, voters can cast ballots in the Ellis County Clerk’s Office from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the administrative center.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the clerk’s office is open for voting from 8 a.m. until noon.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the clerk’s office is open for voting from 8 a.m. until noon.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Ellis County’s nine polling locations are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Mail-in ballots may also be dropped at county clerk drop boxes in Hays, Ellis and Victoria, or at a poll site on Election Day.

County Clerk Donna Maskus reminds voters to bring their voter ID, usually their drivers license, when they come to vote.

Anyone with questions may call the clerk’s office at 785-628-9410.