Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is pleased to announce that the recent Esther McMurtrie Memorial Golf Tournament raised more than $15,000.00.

The money will go toward new cabinets for the Circle Drive home.

The 4 person scramble tournament was held on Friday, September 25 at the Ellis Golf Club. DSNWK would like to thank the many participants, contributors and supporters who made the event a success.

DSNWK serves people with developmental disabilities in the 18 counties of northwest Kansas. The agency recently unveiled a new logo, slogan and website.

The changes came through DSNWK’s strategic planning process and a special Innovation team with the charge to "Energize the DSNWK Brand."

"Not only do we believe this logo represents what we do, but it will create brand consistency and for all of our programs," stated Jerry Michaud, DSNWK President and CEO. "The new logo evokes a feeling of inspiration and shows love and compassion, which is truly what we are all about."

DSNWK also created a new slogan "Live with Purpose" that ties into the overall concept.

"We created a video that was launched to our staff and the individuals we serve on September 29th," stated Steve Keil, Director of Development. "The video asked the question, ‘what does it mean to live with purpose?’ We then answer that question in a variety of ways throughout the video."

For more than 53 years, Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has served both children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. DSNWK serves more than 500 individuals with mild to severe disabilities in communities throughout the 18 counties of northwest Kansas.

For more information and to watch the Live with Purpose video, visit DSNWK’s new website www.dsnwk.org. For more information, contact Steve Keil at 785-625-5678 or steve_keil@mydsnwk.org.