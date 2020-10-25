LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth man was arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a chase early Tuesday morning, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began pursuing the driver of a 2016 Ford Fiesta about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday for allegedly speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign at K-5 highway and McIntyre Road. The driver traveled east on K-5, reaching speeds of about 70 mph, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The pursuit ended near 107th Street and K-5 in Wyandotte County when the Fiesta spun out onto a shoulder of the road. As deputies came around a curve, they found the Fiesta, but no one was inside.

Members of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department also responded to the scene.

The Ford Fiesta was not registered in any state and it had not been reported stolen. Inside the vehicle, officers found various Kansas license plates, which had not been reported stolen, as well as drug paraphernalia, Sherley said.

Officers also found information related to a 30-year-old Leavenworth man, who turned out to be the suspect. He was found hiding in bushes near railroad tracks.

The man was arrested in connection with allegations related to Tuesday morning’s incident as well as two unrelated warrants for felony charges and a warrant issued through Leavenworth Municipal Court.