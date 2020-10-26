This election year has been marked by confusion and misinformation about how mail-in voting can cause chaos at the ballot box. When set in the context of COVID-19, this storyline has citizens all over the nation skeptical and second-guessing whether their vote will really count—especially if their state uses "vote-by-mail" methods.

However, if you want to look at an example of voting success in terms of voter turnout, mail-in methods, registrations, and so on, you only have to turn your attention to the state of Colorado. Fort Hays State University (FHSU) Political Science alumnus and Colorado State Election Director Judd Choate has helped turn Colorado into the third ranked state in the nation for voter turnout—and he and his staff have done it with voter-as-customer and vote-by-mail models and a commitment to engage voters. This latter commitment has produced registration numbers that have been impressive. Next Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Choate will participate in an online national American Democracy.

Project (ADP) webinar and share how Colorado’s customer and mail-in voting model has worked successfully to grow an actively engaged electorate. In addition, Choate will discuss voting challenges, how to understand early voting statistics, and the tabulation of votes on and after Election Day. Viewers may also ask questions during this virtual event’s question and answer period.

To attend this event on October 28, from 1-2 p.m. CST via Zoom, please visit the link below to register.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CooW7rEPQWe8Pz5WaGfmhQ